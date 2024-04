LAHORE - The La­hore police, in collabora­tion with the district ad­ministration, Saturday continued crackdown on those selling ‘roti’ at higher-than-fixed rate. Over the past six days, 88 cases were registered and 185 people were arrested in various op­erations targeting those selling ‘roti’ at exces­sive rates. Lahore police spokesperson said in a statement here that 24 people selling expensive ‘roti’ were arrested in the City Division.