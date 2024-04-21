4th Int’l Public Health Conference ends at KMU

Peshawar - The 4th International Public Health Conference, hosted by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, concluded here, marking a significant milestone in the global dialogue on public health.

The theme of the conference was ‘The Power of Prevention: Investing in Complex Issues in Public Health.’ The conference brought together esteemed national and international experts to deliberate on pressing health challenges and explore innovative solutions. Key discussions centred on the collaborative approach needed for non-communicable disease (NCD) control, emphasising early detection, prevention strategies, and comprehensive management. Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam was chief guest on the occasion.

A major focus of the conference was on advocating for robust tobacco control policies, including measures such as increased taxes, comprehensive advertising bans, and public awareness campaigns highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco use. Additionally, there was a call to integrate mental health services into primary care settings, aiming to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Recognising the pivotal role of family medicine in bolstering healthcare systems, participants explored avenues to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and health informatics for disease surveillance, predictive analytics, and personalised healthcare delivery. The conference highlighted evidence-based policies derived from cutting-edge research, offering insights for resource allocation and priority setting in public health agendas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Aslam, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasised the urgent need to prioritise investments in addressing non-communicable diseases, citing alarming statistics on diabetes and hypertension.

The ceremony also recognised the outstanding contributions of participants and organisers, with certificates and shields presented to winners of oral presentations, abstract submissions, and the dedicated organizing committee.

Dr Khalid Rehman and his dedicated team, including Dr Abdul Jalil, Dr Maria Ishaq, Dr Shaista, Dr Samrina, Dr Ikram, Dr Sheraz, Dr Nauman, and Shujat, served as the driving force behind organisation of the conference. Their collective efforts were instrumental in orchestrating a successful event that fostered robust discussions and facilitated invaluable knowledge exchange among participants.

During the conference, Secretary Health in his address emphasised the critical importance of collaboration among governmental bodies, academia, and healthcare professionals. He highlighted the pivotal role such collaboration plays in advancing public health initiatives and ensuring the well-being of communities.

The event underscored the importance of sustained collaboration among stakeholders to address public health challenges and leverage global best practices. The recommendations stemming from the conference discussions underscore the urgent need for concerted action to advance public health agenda on a global scale.