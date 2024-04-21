AJK PM marks one year in office, vows to continue serving with zeal

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq celebrated one year in office, pledging to continue serving the state and its people with the same spirit and zeal. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, the AJK PM reflected on the challenges and opportunities of the past year, expressing gratitude to the state machinery for their support. The PM highlighted several achievements including ridding the state of mafias, ensuring transparency in government spending and introducing reforms in road construction, health and education sectors. He also mentioned the government’s efforts to provide subsidies and establish an endowment fund for deserving citizens.

The PM addressed rumors of no-confidence motions, calling them a hoax and warned against Indian attempts to create chaos in the region.

He expressed appreciation for the army chief’s support for the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and thanked government ministers and allied parties for their cooperation.

The ceremony was attended by former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, government ministers and other officials.