Sunday, April 21, 2024
Amir Muqam stresses dignified return of Afghan refugees
April 21, 2024
LAHORE  -   Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has stressed the importance of ensuring dignified return of Af­ghan nationals to their country. He expressed the views during a cvisit to the Office of Commission­erate for Afghan Refugees Punjab here on Saturday. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Ab­bas Khan, and the Commissioner for Afghan Refu­gees Punjab, Rana Muhammad Arshad. During the visit, Commissioner Rana Muhammad Arshad pro­vided a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate and introduced the staff to the minister. This was the minister’s first visit to the Afghan Refugees Commis­sionerate Office in Lahore since assuming charge of the ministry. Engr Amir Muqam also met with a dele­gation from the Afghan refugee business community, who expressed their gratitude for the facilities .

