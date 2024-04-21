Amir Muqam stresses dignified return of Afghan refugees

LAHORE - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has stressed the importance of ensuring dignified return of Afghan nationals to their country. He expressed the views during a cvisit to the Office of Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Punjab here on Saturday. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, and the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Punjab, Rana Muhammad Arshad. During the visit, Commissioner Rana Muhammad Arshad provided a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate and introduced the staff to the minister. This was the minister’s first visit to the Afghan Refugees Commissionerate Office in Lahore since assuming charge of the ministry. Engr Amir Muqam also met with a delegation from the Afghan refugee business community, who expressed their gratitude for the facilities .