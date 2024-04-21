At least 63 killed, 78 injured due to torrential rains in KP: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that 63 people have been killed and 78 injured in rain related incidents.

The PDMA issued a report on Sunday about the loss of lives and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to heavy rains.

The dead included 33 children, 15 men and 15 women, while 17 women, 37 men, and 24 children are among the injured, according to the report.

A total 3,202 houses were damaged, of which 477 were completely damaged and 2,725 were partially damaged, the report added.

Due to heavy rains, financial loss was reported from various districts, including Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Hangu, Batagram, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, DI Khan, and Orakzai.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the PDMA released Rs110 million to the administration of the affected districts for financial assistance and relief activities for the affected families.

Besides, Rs90 million have been released for relief activities in the tribal districts as well.

Along with financial support, PDMA also provided relief goods to the affected districts of Swat, Chitral Lower, Bajaur, Kohistan Lower, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper, Tank, Shangla, Torghar, and DI Khan.

The relief items include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps, and other daily life items.

Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by the PDMA and other agencies.

As the rains are expected to continue intermittently until April 21, PDMA has already issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures.

PDMA’s emergency operation center is fully functional where report of any untoward incident can be filed to phone number 1700 around the clock.