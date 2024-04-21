Sunday, April 21, 2024
Azerbaijan’s envoy meets with TDAP CE

PR
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, recently paid a courtesy visit to Zubair Motiwala, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The purpose of this meeting was to engage in constructive discussions regarding potential avenues of trade collaboration between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. During the meeting, Ambassador Farhadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s keen interest in strengthening bilateral trade relations with Pakistan. He highlighted several areas in which Pakistan could consider investing, including services, textiles, and information communication technologies. The envoy underscored the mutual benefits that could be realized through enhanced cooperation in these sectors.

PR

