Azma Bukhari asks police to arrest worker's killers

9:50 PM | April 21, 2024
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has asked police to immediately arrest the killers of PML-N worker Muhammad Yousaf.

Expressing her condolence over the killing of the worker, she said the PTI "goons" had shown their traditional hooliganism by killing the worker in Narrowal.

She said the PTI associates had gone mad due to the fear of defeat in the by-elections and resorted to violence.

The provincial minister said the PTI had always won the election through rigging and this time they did not get an opportunity and resorted to violence.

