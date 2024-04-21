Azma demands apology from news channel for airing ‘baseless news’ about CM Maryam

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari regretted on Saturday that a fabricated and baseless news about Punjab chief minister had been aired by a private news channel.

According to a handout issued here, she said: “We don’t care if the ‘Tonga’ party holds a jalsa.” The minister said the provincial government was not bothered about how many people would come to attend that public meeting.

Azma said it was against journalistic ethics to run any news story about the chief minister without confirming its authenticity from the CM Office, spokesperson for the Punjab government and the Punjab Assembly speaker.

The information minister warned that legal action would be taken against the channel for running fabricated news. She said it was shameful to use the media platform as a propaganda cell of a political party. She said that news channel should apologise; otherwise, legal action would be taken against its management.