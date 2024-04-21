Balochistan: Relief operations continuing in wake of floods

Local administration, FC and Pakistan Army are continuing relief operations in different areas of Balochistan in wake of floods.

Road in Chaman (NA-25) was badly affected by flood which was restored by joint efforts of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan (North). Tents, blankets and other essential items were also distributed among the flood affected people in Chaman.

Free medical facilities were provided to the people at the medical camp established by the Pakistan Army.

The rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy are continuously conducting rescue operations in the surroundings of Gwadar and Ormara.