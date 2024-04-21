Beaconhouse G-15 celebrates early years and art culmination

ISLAMABAD - Beaconhouse Educational Complex G-15 recently lit up with the vibrant hues of creativity and the joyous laughter of its youngest learners as it celebrated the Early Years and Art Pod Culmination Day. The event, held on Thursday, 18th April 2024, marked a significant milestone in the educational journey of these budding talents.
The occasion was graced by esteemed personalities, including the Executive Director-North of Beaconhouse School System (BSS), Mr. Nassir Kassuri, and the Regional Director-North, Mr. Khawaja Hiader Latif. Their presence added prestige to the event and inspired both students and faculty alike.
Ms. Ayesha Shams, the dedicated school head, lauded her staff for their unwavering commitment and passion in guiding and nurturing the students. Her words of praise echoed through the halls, acknowledging the collective effort of the teachers in fostering an environment where every child can thrive and shine.
The culmination day showcased the culmination of months of hard work, exploration, and artistic expression by the students. Colourful artwork adorning the walls showcased the talents of the young learners, the event was a testament to the nurturing environment provided by Beaconhouse Educational Complex G-15.
Parents, teachers, and guests were treated to a delightful display of creativity as students proudly exhibited their projects and learning throughout the year. Parents were particularly appreciative and joyous to see the young students’ work and the thoughtful way it was displayed, expressing their admiration for the dedication and effort put forth by both students and educators.
The event not only celebrated the achievements of the students but also highlighted the importance of early childhood education and the role of the arts in fostering holistic development.
As Mr. Nassir Kassuri and Mr. Khawaja Hiader Latif commended the students for their efforts, they emphasized the significance of providing a supportive environment that encourages creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning.
The Early Years and Art Pod Culmination Day at Beaconhouse Educational Complex G-15 was indeed a celebration of young talent, innovation, and the transformative power of education. It served as a reminder of the school’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.