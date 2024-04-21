Business community determined to play its role in revival of economy: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the business community is playing an important role in the development of country’s economy and in creating employment opportunities for youth, therefore, resolution of its problems is one of his top most priorities.

Addressing a ceremony held in honour of the Umra pilgrims belonging to different markets of the capital at Chamber House, he said that restoration of the confidence of businessmen, industrialists and investors is of paramount importance and for this purpose he is working tirelessly without any discrimination. He said that he in his personal capacity as per the corporate responsibility is desirous of providing water filtration plants to each and every sector of Islamabad.

He urged all the stakeholders to start consultation with the chambers of commerce across the country to get the input of the business community for revival of economy and for this purpose the business community will fully cooperate with the government in its efforts to revive the economy.

In his address, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik drew the attention towards the deteriorating standard of education in the country and urged the business community to come forward and contribute for the betterment of the sector.

Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar said that we have to promote brotherhood in our ranks for the progress of the country.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari called upon the government to formulate its economic policies in consultation with the business community if it really wants to put the country on road to progress and prosperity. General Secretary, IEAA Ch Zahid Rafique said that entire credit of forging unity among the ranks of business community goes to Zafar Bakhtawari and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

President I-8 markaz Raja Fayyaz Gul hailed the performance of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the leadership of its President Ahsan Bakhtawari. President Melody Market, Azhar Iqbal Satti while recounting the achievements of Islamabad Chamber under the presidentship of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari pledged his fullest support to him.

President G-13 markaz Abid Khan mentioned the successes of the Chamber and made a demand for a state of the art display centre to attract foreign investors. President E-11 markaz Iftikhar Abbasi commended President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for leading the chamber from the front.

President D- 13 markaz Mohammad Noman described President Ahsan Zafar as pride of the business community.

Chairman J-7 group Maqbool Hussain said that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has set a unique record of performance for the welfare of traders’ community which will be difficult to beat by any one. Ch. Babar while terming Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari as the brand ambassador of business community promised his and his associates all out support to him. The ceremony was also addressed by Khalid Chaudhry, Nasir Chaudhry, Irfan Chaudhry, Usman Khan, Malik Mohsin, Nisar Mirza, Imtiaz Abbasi and others.