Sunday, April 21, 2024
By-election: PTI's former MPA Shabbir Gujjar arrested

Web Desk
9:54 PM | April 21, 2024
National

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested PTI's former MPA Shabbir Gujjar during the by-election of Lahore constituency PP-164. 

Sources reported that Shabbir Gujjar was apprehended from Valencia Town, with the reason for his arrest remaining undisclosed at present. 

Police officials have stated that the PTI leader was taken into custody for protective reasons. 

In response, a spokesperson for Shabbir Gujjar claimed that there were no known cases or conflicts involving the PTI leader.  

The polling in by-elections on five national and 16 provincial assembly seats concluded at 5pm.  

