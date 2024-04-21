By-elections on 21 vacant seats being held today

Polling for by-elections on twenty-one vacant seats of National and Provincial Assemblies is underway and will continue till five in the evening without any break.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the polling is being held on five National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two seats of Balochistan Assembly.

The Election Commission has set up Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints during the by-elections.

These Centers are located at provincial, divisional and district levels, in addition to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.