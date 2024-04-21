By-polls 2024: Vote counting under way as polling concludes in 21 constituencies

The counting of votes is under way as polling concluded in by-elections on 21 seats across the country on Sunday.

The polling started at 8am and concluded at 5pm without any break in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, DI Khan, Bajaur and other parts of the country.

Elections were originally scheduled for 23 constituencies. However, the results of two seats, one provincial and one national, have already been announced.

Earlier, the polling began in by-elections on five national and 16 provincial assembly seats amid suspension of internet and mobile phone service and tight security.

Rangers and army officials were deployed in some sensitive constituencies to maintain law, order situation.

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended in 13 cities of Punjab early in the morning and is likely to remain off till late night. The Punjab Home Department wrote a letter to the Ministry of Interior, seeking suspension of internet.

It was decided on Saturday that mobile and internet services would remain suspended in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Talagang, Gujrat, Alipur, Zafarwal, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Sadiqabad, Alipur Chattha and Kot Chattha in Punjab.

Approximately 2.55 million voters will use their right to franchise for the NA constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will cast votes for 16 provincial assembly seats nationwide.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has provided 6.23 million ballot papers to the returning officers (ROs), which were handed over to the presiding officers from their camp offices on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the ECP, an Election Monitoring and Control Centre has been established to monitor the by-elections. The centre will have the facility for people to contact and register their complaints regarding the election.

The spokesperson said a prompt action would be taken to resolve the complaints in a timely manner. For this purpose, trained staff has been appointed in the control centre.

Control centres have been set up at four levels for registration of voter complaints and their prompt resolution.

