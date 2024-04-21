CBD Punjab, PSEB forge historic pact to establish Nawaz Sharif IT City

LAHORE - Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also recognized as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) have solidified a momentous memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster the inception of Pakistan’s premier IT hub, Nawaz Sharif IT City as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The signing of this MoU marks a significant stride towards the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City, slated to be the country’s foremost and largest IT precinct.

By joining forces, CBD Punjab and PSEB pledge to fortify the global competitiveness of the provincial IT sector and propel sustainable growth within Punjab’s burgeoning IT industry. CBD Punjab and PSEB are committed to curating comprehensive databases encompassing entrepreneurs and freelancers across the province. This concerted effort aims to bolster support structures and opportunities for local talents, positioning Punjab as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the closing ceremony of ITCN Asia and was attended by prominent figures from the IT and corporate world, including Dima Yahya, Secretary General, Digital Corporation Organization, Minister for State IT & Communication Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Director Business Development CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture & Planning CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Project Management CBD Punjab Asif Iqbal, and others. The MoU was signed by Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, and Humera Ayesha Moirani, CEO PSEB.

Moreover, CBD Punjab and PSEB will collaborate to fortify the vital nexus between academia and the IT industry. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, both entities seek to bridge the gap between academic institutions and the dynamic demands of the IT landscape, nurturing a symbiotic relationship that fuels innovation and talent development. Furthermore, PSEB will extend facilitative support to CBD Punjab in fostering collaborations between local IT enterprises, registered with PSEB, and their counterparts both domestically and internationally. By facilitating partnerships, the MoU aims to catalyze knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and market expansion opportunities for local IT firms.

While addressing the ceremony Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, said “The signing of this MoU signifies a pivotal moment in Punjab’s trajectory toward becoming a nucleus of technological innovation and economic prosperity. I extend my gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, trusting the capabilities of the authourity and entrusting CBD Punjab with the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City. Through strategic collaborations with PSEB, our goal is to unlock the complete potential of Punjab’s IT ecosystem, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity for all stakeholders.” This partnership between CBD Punjab and PSEB underscores their shared commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the growth and flourishing of the IT industry in Punjab.

Together, they are poised to propel Nawaz Sharif IT City to unprecedented heights, ushering in a new era of technological advancement and economic vitality in the region.