GIlGIT - On the directives of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, a com­prehensive cleanliness operation has been launched in district Gilgit.

The campaign aims to restore the area’s cleanliness and beauty, pro­moting a healthy environment for cit­izens and visitors. The district ad­ministration, in collaboration with local stakeholders, has mobilised re­sources and teams to ensure the suc­cess of the initiative.