CM Maryam claims arrest of PML-N worker's killer

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the killer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker has been arrested.

Sixty-year-old Muhammad Yousaf was killed during a clash between two political groups in Narowal on Sunday.

Expressing her sympathy for the deceased worker’s family, she said violence on the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be tolerated.

“Politics is the name of service and reforms, not violence and intolerance,” the chief minister said.

A clash erupted between the PML-N and PTI workers at Kot Naju village (PP-54 Narowal) during polling. A PML-N worker was killed in the clash.

The worker was killed after the opponents hit him with a stick in the head.