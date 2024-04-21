Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam claims arrest of PML-N worker's killer

CM Maryam claims arrest of PML-N worker's killer
Web Desk
9:45 PM | April 21, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the killer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker has been arrested. 

Sixty-year-old Muhammad Yousaf was killed during a clash between two political groups in Narowal on Sunday. 

Expressing her sympathy for the deceased worker’s family, she said violence on the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be tolerated. 

“Politics is the name of service and reforms, not violence and intolerance,” the chief minister said. 

A clash erupted between the PML-N and PTI workers at Kot Naju village (PP-54 Narowal) during polling. A PML-N worker was killed in the clash. 

The worker was killed after the opponents hit him with a stick in the head.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1713676376.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024