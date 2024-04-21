Sunday, April 21, 2024
CM Maryam urges youth to project their creative abilities by thinking something new

CM message on ‘World Creativity and Innovation Day’

Our Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said “the Paki­stani youth are bestowed with cre­ative abilities; they can surprise the world through their creative abili­ties if they are provided patronage by the government.” In a message on the World Creativity and In­novation Day, being observed in Pakistan and other countries of the world on Sunday, April 21, she said, “The youth should project their creative abilities by thinking some­thing new. “They should explore new ideas and adopt innovation in all aspects of life. It is a gift of the nature, which is bestowed upon the human beings to create some­thing new.” The chief minister said education plays a fundamental role in human beings’ creative abil­ities. The establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore would not only generate employment oppor­tunities but also promote creative abilities among the youth, she said. Maryam Nawaz said: “If we want to progress among the comity of nations, we will have to encourage the creative abilities among our youth. The Punjab government would encourage and welcome creative thinking of the youth. In­novation provides creative abili­ties, exports and employment opportunities. Those countries, which make investment in the latest research and develop­ment, are progressing swiftly on the economic front.” The chief minister highlighted that creative ability was of utmost importance to find solutions to problems arising with the pas­sage of time and change. She underscored that human beings had done miracles in the fields of science, technology, medical science and engineering through their creative abilities.

