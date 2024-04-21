CM Punjab Baseball League in full swing

LAHORE - Pakistan’s first GSP Chief Minister Punjab Baseball League’s exciting matches are being well received by baseball players, officials and fans from all over the world including Pakistan. According to Pervaiz Ahmed Shaikh, media coordinator appointed for the league, the league is being held for the first time and the arrival of foreign coaches is the achievement of PFB Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah. On the third day, former minister Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, MPA Malik Khalid Khokhar and MNA Mian Nauman were invited as special guests. On their arrival, Fakhar Shah welcomed them along with the organizing committee & offered bouquets. PFB Executive Director Moazzam Khan Klair, member-at-large Manzar Shah, women wing secretary Aisha Irum, Amjad Rana, Tahir Mehmood, Pervez Ahmed Sheikh, Shehzada Butt and other distinguished guests were present during the ceremony. In the first women’s match, Lahore Lions defeated Multan Mustangs by 9-1 while in men’s Multan Mustangs defeated Lahore Lions by 7-5. In the second session, in the women’s match, Faisalabad Falcons defeated Multan Mustangs by 10-0, while in the men’s match, Multan Mustangs defeated Faisalabad Falcons by 5-2.