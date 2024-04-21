Sunday, April 21, 2024
DC visits examination centre

STAFF REPORT
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHANG   -   Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Examination Centre of Government Boys High School in Jhang City to ensure the intermediate exams were conducted fairly and transparently.  According to DC Office, During his inspection, DC reviewed the examination process, verified roll number slips and assessed the performance of centre staff. He directed staff to prevent cheating and ensure a conducive environment for students.  “Transparency is our duty, and no student should cheat,” he said. “A good exam procedure is essential.”  With this visit, the Deputy Commissioner sent a strong message: fairness and transparency will be maintained in all exams.

