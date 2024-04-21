Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints

ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints
Web Desk
9:53 PM | April 21, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has introduced a proactive helpline, 051-111-327-000, for citizens to swiftly register and resolve bye-election-related complaints round the clock. 

Official sources have confirmed that the helpline will assist in registering and resolving complaints, with the goal of improving accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the bye-elections. 

The ECP has established the Election Monitor­ing and Complaint Centre (EMCC) to facilitate and address the vot­ers’ grievances pertaining to the bye-elections. The complaints can be submitted through email at com­plaints@ecp.gov.pk

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1713676376.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024