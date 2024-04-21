ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has introduced a proactive helpline, 051-111-327-000, for citizens to swiftly register and resolve bye-election-related complaints round the clock.
Official sources have confirmed that the helpline will assist in registering and resolving complaints, with the goal of improving accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the bye-elections.
The ECP has established the Election Monitoring and Complaint Centre (EMCC) to facilitate and address the voters’ grievances pertaining to the bye-elections. The complaints can be submitted through email at complaints@ecp.gov.pk