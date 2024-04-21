Sunday, April 21, 2024
Bye-elections today

ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre register public complaints
Our Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and address public complaints during the upcoming bye-elections in 21 Constituencies scheduled for today (Sunday). “Public can reach out to this centre to register any complaints related to the elections. The centre has enlisted trained staff to promptly address grievances and ensure timely resolution,” according to the spokesperson.

“ECP has set up control centres at four levels to register public complaints and swiftly address them. These control rooms are located at provincial, divisional, and district levels, in addition to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad,” he added. “The control room will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including Returning Officers (ROs), and District Returning Officers (DROs),” he informed.

Our Staff Reporter

