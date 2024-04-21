Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fire erupts in engine of Sialkot-bound Allama Iqbal Express

Agencies
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A fire broke out in the engine of the Allama Iqbal Express train going from Karachi to Sialkot on Saturday. According to the railway authorities, the incident of fire in Allama Iqbal Express took place near Feroza in Rahim Yar Khan, after which the movement of trains on the track has been suspended.

Railway officials stated that the passengers and staff are safe, there was no casualty, adding that efforts are being made to douse the fire in the engine of the train.

Railway officials added that the passenger trains have been stopped at various stations and will be taken down the track. According to railway officials, it may take two hours for the relief train to arrive. The train will be sent to the destination by changing the engine.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024