Sunday, April 21, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs1,500 per tola
April 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs252,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.250,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs216,221 from Rs214,935 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs198,202 from Rs197,024, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,411 from $2,400.

