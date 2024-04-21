Govt needs more help from WFP for uplift of merged areas: KP CM

PESHAWAR - A representative delegation of World Food Programme (WFP) headed by Ms Coco Ushiyama called on Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gan­dapur here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar and discussed with him matters related to var­ious activities being carried out under WFP in the province spe­cifically merged districts.

During the meeting prospects for further expanding the work­ing scope between the provin­cial government and WFP were discussed and it was agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in various sectors. The Chief Min­ister on the occasion lauded the cooperation of WFP in var­ious sectors of the province and said that incumbent provincial government needed more sup­port from WFP and other donor agencies for the development of merged areas, adding that pro­moting quality education and employment opportunities in merged districts are the priority areas of his government.

The World Food Programme’s initiative for providing educa­tional stipends to the girls of merged districts is highly com­mendable, he remarked and said that despite financial con­straints, the government is not only committed but going all out to bring about positive change in the life of common man in the merged districts.

However, he said that we need to have special attention and more concerted efforts in order to bring those districts into the national mainstream, because the war against terrorism had badly affected the infrastruc­ture in these areas. Apart from this, there is a need to construct farm-to-market roads to ac­celerate economic activities in these districts.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is planning to build small dams to ensure food security in the province, whereas introducing other modern technologies in­cluding tunnel farming is also under consideration in order to develop the agriculture sec­tor on modern lines, in addition to establishment of food test­ing laboratories in the province, thereby ensuring quality of food commodities in the markets.

“Similarly, we further need to effectively utilise available natu­ral water resources for produc­ing hydropower and ensuring self-sufficiency in agricultural products. We also need to have foreign investment in order to materialise all these plans,” he said and assured that inves­tors interested in investing here would be provided with all kind of support and facilities. All these efforts would pave the way of sustainable development and prosperity by capitalising the untapped advantages and stabi­lizing local economy, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the representative of World Food Programme Ms Coco Ush­iyama said that World Food Programme is currently work­ing with the provincial govern­ment on various public welfare projects, including provision of educational stipends to 30,000 girls in the merged districts. The WFP is also willing to fur­ther expand its collaboration with the provincial government in various public welfare inter­ventions, she added.