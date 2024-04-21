Haleem Adil Sheikh terms Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi as traitors

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday termed Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and Asad Umar as traitors.

According to the details, Haleem Adil Sheikh was talking to media outside the Sindh high court (SHC) regarding the policy of PTI for traitors.

He claimed that if Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and Asad Umar did not trait with PTI then Imran Khan would not be in jail now. These traitors have no entry in party for now. PTI’s Sindh president stated that it was considered until the night of February 8 that PTI has finished now. These are the traitors of the party and also of Imran Khan.