Intellectuals gather for second annual book fair

ATTOCK - Poets, writers, intellectuals, and storytellers convened at the main campus of Sir Syed Educational Foundation Pakistan (SSEFP) in Hassanabdal for the second annual book fair, held in collaboration with publishers. A wide array of books and education-related accessories were available at discounted rates. Almost every kind of book, covering subjects from Science to Islamic Literature, was displayed in the main Hall, featuring over 50 stalls and approximately 0.1 million books. Discounts of 40% to 60% were offered, making the books affordable for students. Muskan Butt, a second-year student and poetess from Pindigheb town, also conducted a book launching ceremony. Visitors to the fair praised SSEFP’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of books as a source of inner enlightenment. Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest, highlighting the enduring significance of traditional paper-bound books in the face of technological advancements. He stressed the pivotal role of reading in human development, advocating for increased youth involvement in extracurricular activities to combat societal violence.

Mr. Raza urged students to cultivate a habit of reading, emphasizing the doors of success that books open and the importance of learning from the past.

Acknowledging SSEFP’s role in promoting education and healthy activities in the district, Mr. Raza commended the foundation for organizing extra-curricular activities. Several dignitaries and personalities, including Director General Rahmatul Alameen Authority Zafar Mahmood Malik, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Mazhar Hameed, and others, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of literature and education in shaping society.

Female loots beauty parlour at gunpoint

WAH CANTT (APP): A group of armed robbers, including a woman, targeted a store in the Wah Saddar police jurisdiction, holding the staff hostage during the robbery. Salon owner Jameela Kausar reported that the woman entered the salon and summoned two masked men armed with a pistol.

The robbers proceeded to loot cash, gold, and cell phones from the premises. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.