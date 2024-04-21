Islamabad police arrest 3 in snatchers gang crackdown

Islamabad - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of Islamabad Capital Police has apprehended three wanted members of a snatcher gang and recovered a vehicle, motorbike, mobile phone, cash, and a weapon from their possession, according to a public relations officer on Saturday. The officer mentioned that, pursuant to the special directives of DIG Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has escalated its crackdown against criminal elements to eradicate crime from the city. Acting upon these directives, and under the supervision of the AVLU Incharge, the police team utilized technical and human resources to successfully apprehend three wanted members of the snatcher gang known as the Anees Khan gang. They also recovered stolen property and the weapon used in the crimes.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Luqman, and Muhammad Hamad. During preliminary investigations, they confessed to involvement in numerous incidents across various areas of Islamabad. Additionally, efforts are underway to apprehend other accomplices of the accused. Several cases have already been registered against the arrested individuals, with further investigation ongoing.

DIG Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, commended the performance of the AVLU police team and instructed to enhance vigilance to deter car lifting incidents. Citizens were urged to assist the police in crime prevention, emphasizing that successful policing requires the cooperation of citizens. Community policing initiatives will be prioritized to combat crime and safeguard the lives and property of citizens.