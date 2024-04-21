Sunday, April 21, 2024
Israel says its forces kill 10 fighters in West Bank raid
April 21, 2024
Tulkarem, Palestinian Territories   -   The Israeli army said Saturday that its security forces killed 10 fighters in an ongoing raid around Nur Shams, a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank. “Security forces eliminated 10 fighters during encounters” over more than 40 hours, the army said in a statement. The army said eight soldiers and a police officer had been injured in the raid. An AFP journalist in nearby Tulkarem heard gunshots and blasts coming from Nur Shams on Saturday. Residents contacted by AFP said there was a power outage and food was running short in the camp, saying nobody was allowed to enter or leave. Since early last year violence has flared across the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967. The violence has further escalated since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7. Israeli forces say their frequent raids in the West Bank target Palestinian fighters, but civilians are often among the dead. Around 480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank, according to Palestinian official sources.

