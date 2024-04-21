JI holds protest demos outside SSP offices against street crime

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi held protest demonstrations outside all the SSP Offices in Karachi against deadly street crimes and never ending lawlessness, here on Saturday. The protest demonstrations were held in response to the appeal of newly elected JI Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

A large number of Karachiites, belonging to all walks of life, participated in the protest demonstrations. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh, the police department and other law enforcement agencies responsible for the prevailing situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the protest drive was announced after a report that over 60 innocent Karachiites lost their lives during the first three months of the ongoing year, including 20 in the holy month of Ramzan alone.

JI Karachi Deputy Ameer Muslim Pervez addressed the central protest demonstration held outside the SSP Office, East in Drug Road area of Karachi. Addressing the participants of the protest, the JI leader said that the party will further enhance its protest drive against lawlessness in the city as the skyrocketing crime rate indicates total failure of the government and the state organs.

He recalled that Karachiites used to keep their homes unlock back in 1970s. He added that nowadays, no one was safe in the mega city. He strongly lambasted the Sindh police and other law enforcement agencies for their failure in maintaining law and order in the city. He made it clear that organized crimes in the city were only possible with the support from within police. He also lambasted the PPP government in Sindh and sought an open policy for armed licenses to citizens, if the government was unable to protect the lives and possessions of citizens. On the occasion, he demanded of the government to bring in community policing as it was the only way forward for the mega city, Karachi and to address the issue of sky rocketing crimes.