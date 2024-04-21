Sunday, April 21, 2024
Khairpur police recover heroin worth Rs200 million

April 21, 2024
SUKKUR  -  The Khairpur Police recovered more than 15 kg of heroin from a ve­hicle during an opera­tion on a tip-off at Babar­loi Bypass in Sukkur,said a spokesman of SSP office Khairpur on Saturday. The normal mar­ket value of the recovered heroin is over Rs200 mil­lion in the local market. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Imdad Solangi recovered a big quantity of heroin during the search of sus­pected Vigo.

According to Khairpur Police Officers, Hayat Mengal, the accused carrying heroin, belongs to Khuz­dar area of Balochistan went from Balochistan to Sindh to smuggle heroin.

