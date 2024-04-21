Sunday, April 21, 2024
Land dispute: police party attacked, six outlaws held

Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024
Multan

VEHARI   -   Luddan Police claimed to have arrested six alleged outlaws who attacked a police party in a dispute related to possession of land. According to police sources, Police received a call at 15 from a citizen named Ali Ejaz Hunjan in which he maintained that some persons were illegally occupying his land. When police rushed to the site, the alleged grabbers attacked the police party.  They alleged rendered one constable injured and also broke the panes of police van. However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sadar Circle Ashraf Tabassum with another police team rushed to the site and managed to arrest six persons including Haris, Nauman, Rehan, Rafique and Shahid.

The police also registered a case against the alleged outlaws and started the investigation.

Staff Reporter

