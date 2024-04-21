Luxury Place: A feast of Pakistani flavours enchants Paris

PARIS - A memorable evening took place at the residence of Sajeela Naveed, Press Advisor at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris, as Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad hosted French friends as well as media during an exclusive dinner. This event provided a unique platform to exchange ideas on ongoing developments between France and Pakistan, the ambassador said. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the importance of such gatherings, considering them a valuable opportunity to foster exchanges and dialogues between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to the guests for their presence and noted that such events strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. The guests were warmly welcomed and expressed their appreciation for the hospitality provided. They stressed that such meetings were essential to promote ideas of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral relations. Sajeela Naveed, press advisor, explained that the aim of organising this dinner at home was to introduce their French friends to Pakistani cuisine and culture. She added that the warm welcome, love and respect shown by the French guests was unparalleled and demonstrated the deep friendship between the two nations. This event was marked by lively conversations, exchanges of ideas and sharing of cultural perspectives.The guests were able to savor delicious dishes representative of Pakistani cuisine, creating moments of conviviality and discovery. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad concluded the evening by expressing his gratitude to all participants and emphasizing the importance of continuing to strengthen ties between France and Pakistan through such gatherings.