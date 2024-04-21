Major updates to Meta AI, expanding access and capabilities

LAHORE - Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled significant enhancements to Meta AI, revolutionizing the virtual assistant experience across platforms. With these updates, Meta AI becomes smarter, faster, and more accessible to users worldwide, including those in a dozen new countries, such as Pakistan. Meta AI is now seamlessly integrated into popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and soon Quest 3. Users can now enjoy a wide range of functionalities, from research assistance to planning group trips, crafting photo captions, and much more. Meta AI serves as your personal assistant, available across various platforms. Users can access Meta AI by looking for the blue circle icon in apps or by typing ‘@meta ai’ within chats. Meta AI enhances creativity and productivity, assisting with questions, debates in group chats, image creation, trip organization, and more.Users can now ask Meta AI questions directly from search features on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Meta AI provides suggestions or answers questions about sports, entertainment, and current events. Meta AI is now accessible on the web via meta.ai, ideal for email assistance, research, and general computer tasks. Meta AI is expanding its availability to English-speaking users in additional countries, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. These enhancements are made possible by Meta Llama 3, the latest and most advanced engine driving Meta AI. Meta AI continues to evolve, empowering users worldwide to enhance their digital experiences and productivity.