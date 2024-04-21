Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Major weapons smuggling attempt thwarted at Sindh-Balochistan border

Agencies
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD  -  Jacobabad Police intercepted a major arms shipment on the border of Sindh and Balochistan, seizing a large cache of weapons and arresting seven individuals, including three police officers and relatives of prominent Sindh political figures.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a Jacobabad special team raided the border region and thwarted the attempt to bring weapons into Sindh. Among those apprehended were three policemen and close associates of influential Sindh politicians. Police recovered Kalashnikov rifles, rifles, and a substantial amount of ammunition (2,350 bullets) from the suspects. Notably, one of the seized vehicles was a double cabin registered under the number SPN 375, which is reportedly used by a significant Sindh political figure. SSP Jacobabad, Saleem Shah, revealed that the modern weaponry originated from a Balochistan arms dealer and was destined for Sindh. The raid resulted in the confiscation of a double cabin vehicle and a police mobile. An investigation is underway to determine who was using the police mobile. Additionally, a joint interrogation team, comprised of DSP City and DSP Sadar, has been formed to probe the matter further.

Azma demands apology from news channel for airing ‘baseless news’ about CM Maryam

According to SSP Shah, some of the arrested individuals, including Zakir Bhiyo, Nabeel Bhiyo, Akhtar Ali Lashari, and Tawfiq Ahmed Gujjar, are related to prominent Sindh political figures. Reports suggest that a press conference by Jacobabad Police regarding the weapons recovery was postponed due to political intervention and the identification of the police mobile.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024