MIRPUR - Kashmiri leader Mehbooba Mufti accuses India of trying to enslave the people of Jammu and Kashmir and calls for a collective fight against New Delhi’s hostile approach, vowing to reclaim the rights of the Kashmiris. Addressing a public rally on Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), criticized New Delhi’s decisions since August 5, 2019 as hostile and anti-Kashmiri. She urged Kashmiris to unite and fight against India’s assault on their rights and resources.

“Our youth are suffering and our resources are being plundered. We must fight back to reclaim our rights,” she said.

Mufti vowed to represent Kashmiris’ aspirations with determination and energy if elected and called for full support and cooperation from the public.