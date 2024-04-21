Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba Mufti vows to fight India’s hostile policy

Mehbooba Mufti vows to fight India’s hostile policy
Agencies
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

MIRPUR   -   Kashmiri leader Mehbooba Mufti accuses India of trying to enslave the people of Jammu and Kashmir and calls for a collective fight against New Delhi’s hostile approach, vowing to reclaim the rights of the Kashmiris. Addressing a public rally on Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), criticized New Delhi’s decisions since August 5, 2019 as hostile and anti-Kashmiri. She urged Kashmiris to unite and fight against India’s assault on their rights and resources.

“Our youth are suffering and our resources are being plundered. We must fight back to reclaim our rights,” she said.

Mufti vowed to represent Kashmiris’ aspirations with determination and energy if elected and called for full support and cooperation from the public.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024