Mother attempts suicide along with her children in Punjab

A woman attempted to commit suicide along with her three children in Wazirabad, Punjab on Sunday.

According to police, the incident was reported in Wazirabad’s Jinnah Colony, where a mother slit the throat of her three children and cut her vein over a domestic dispute.

As a result, a four-month-old baby succumbed to her wounds, while two other children and their mother were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police are investigating the matter.

In a separate event of similar in nature, a woman in Quetta committed suicide after feeding a poisonous substance to her four daughters.

The horrific incident took place in Quetta’s Hazara Town area in which a woman committed suicide after feeding poison to her four daughters aged between three to 10 years.

Police said that after giving the poisonous substance to her minor daughters, the mother also consumed the poison.

Police detailed that the mother and her three daughters had died on the spot, whereas, the fourth girl was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. The fourth girl also lost her life while being treated at the hospital.