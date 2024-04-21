MoU inked to revolutionise country’s IT sector

ISLAMABAD - Na­tional University of Science and Technology (NUST) and D.I Khan New City have joined hands to revolution­ize Pakistan’s information technology sector and drive economic growth in the re­gion through signing a Mem­orandum of Understanding (MoU). According to an of­ficial source, the MoU will serve as a significant step towards the pursuit of edu­cational excellence and eco­nomic development.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (RIC) NUST, and Jehangir Saiful­lah Khan, Chairman D.I Khan New City. Under this strate­gic alliance, the expertise of NUST in higher education as the premier science and technology university of the country, will combine with D. I. Khan New City’s com­mitment to socio-economic development, particularly in marginalized communities.

The collaboration, fu­eled by National Science and Technology Park and brought to fruition by NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC), seeks to har­ness the power of inno­vation to drive economic growth and create oppor­tunities for sustainable de­velopment. It is to be men­tioned here that NUST will offer affordable, internation­ally recognized IT courses and certifications, ensuring access to quality education for learners across Pakistan and equipping them for em­ployment in the ever-evolv­ing digital landscape.