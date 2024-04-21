Multan Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected

MULTAN - Out of a total 543 suspected cases of measles, the health department detected 203 confirmed cases in the division during the ongoing year.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Marriam Khan, here on Saturday.

While taking notice of the increase in cases of measles, Marriam Khan instructed health department officials to earmark specified places in hospitals for the measles cases.

She stated that all possible measures should be taken to plug chances of spread of measles. An effective strategy can help avoid measles, she added. Earlier, Director Health Services Dr Waseem Rimzi informed that the department detected 203 confirmed cases of measles. However, a total of 543 suspected cases were reported in different areas. About dengue, he informed that there were only three cases. However, dengue larvae have been traced at 705 houses and 40 commercial sites which had been destroyed. On this occasion, officials from districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan were also present.

SNGPL punishes nine consumers for illegal

use of meters

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished nine citizens and imposed a fine of Rs38,000 on illegal use of gas, on Saturday. According to officials of Task Force, the alleged outlaws were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and gas theft. The consumers who were involved in illegal activities were punished. A fine amount totalling Rs 38,000 was imposed on them. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.