Navy’s Asad, Amir clinch titles in PTLA National Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy’s Asad Zaman, Aitchison’s Amir Mazari, Ruhab Faisal and Rashid Ali Bachani clinched titles in their respective categories of the Parents Tennis Lovers Association (PTLA) Junior National Tennis Championship that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

In the boys U-18 final, Pakistan Navy’s sensational player Asad Zaman defeated M Salaar 6-3, 7-6. The boys U-18 doubles title was secured by Asad Zaman/Sheheryar Anees, who defeated Amir Mazari/Yafat Nadeem 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 in the final. Asad Zaman and Amir Mazari, both students of coach Rashid Malik, praised their mentor’s guidance. They expressed a strong commitment to excel further under Malik’s guidance, aiming for greater achievements on both national and international stages.

In the boys U-16 final, Amir Mazari beat Muhammad Yayha 7-5, 6-1 to clinch the title while the boys U-14 title was won by Ruhab Faisal, who outpaced Muhammad Junaid 4-1, 4-0. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Ruhab Faisal/Zayd Zaman beat M Uzair/Abdur Rehman 4-1, 2-4, 11-9 for the title. In the boys U-12 final, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Junaid Khan 4-1, 3-5, 4-1 for the title. In the girls U-12 final, Khadija Khalil beat Aimen Rehan 5-3, 4-1. In the boys U-12 doubles final, Rashid Bachani/Ibraheem Gill beat Muaz Ahmad/Mustafa Uzair 4-0, 5-4.

In the seniors 40 plus doubles final, Ashar Khan/Hadi Hussain beat Talha Waheed/Munir Gill 8-4 to claim the title. The boys/girls U-10 title was lifted by Arsh Imran beat Ibraheem Gill 4-5, 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-8, Omer Hassan Pirzada won gold medal, Azan Imran silver and Shahreen Omer bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, the gold medal was clinched by Faiz Uzair Rana, silver by Aneeka Abbas and bronze medal by Mustafa Zeeshan.

PLTA President Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar and Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests and distributed the prizes among the winners and top performers.

Other notable dignitaries present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Maj (R) Adnan Majeed, former Davis Cup Captain Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Col (R) Asif Dar, Brig (R) Naeem Dar, Dr Raheel, Mohammad Sohail Malik, Maj (R) Saeed, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, M Azam Bhatti, players and their families.

PLTA President Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, speaking at the event, emphasized the organization’s commitment to nurturing young tennis talent. “Our primary goal is to hunt and develop promising tennis players from the tehsil to the provincial levels. Under the guidance of our experienced coaches, these players will be prepared to showcase their skills in Punjab and national level tournaments.

“The most talented among them will be recommended to the PTF for further development and support. This will enable them to represent Pakistan in ATF and ITF Junior events. Consistent participation in international competitions is crucial for improving their global rankings and enhancing their prospects of securing international junior titles for Pakistan.” Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari and M Azam Bhatti from Parents Tennis Lovers Association expressed their gratitude to their members for their unwavering support and to the PLTA for providing top-notch tennis facilities to both the association and its promising players. “We plan to hold this event annually and aim to attract more sponsors to organize additional junior-level events,” they added.