Sunday, April 21, 2024
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering

Our Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Nine shopkeepers were arrested and 17 others booked after 1584 shops were checked during a crackdown on profiteers here Saturday. In Sargodha tehsil and district, 218 shops were checked in a day. According to a spokesman for the district administration, a Rs83,500 fine was imposed on profiteers and hoarders. FIRs were also registered against three shopkeepers over violations while ten others were arrested by the police. The crackdown is ongoing on a daily basis to ensure the supply of food items at fixed prices. The Sargodha assistant commissioner said that high prices, illegal profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He vowed that all food items would be available at official rates throughout the year.

Our Staff Reporter

