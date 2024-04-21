Omar Khalid finishes fourth in Qatar Open Golf

LAHORE - Pakistani golfer Omar Khalid secured a fourth-place finish at the 38th Qatar Open Golf Championship held at Doha Golf Club after carding a final round score of three-over-par 75 on Saturday.

According to information made available here, Omar Khalid, the only Pakistani in the nearly 100-player field representing 30 countries, showed both tenacity and strategic prowess throughout the tournament.After a challenging but promising three rounds, the 19-year-old golfer entered the final round in strong contention for a top spot. “I was taking risks to try and finish strong in the championship,” Omar Khalid explained, reflecting on his performance.

Despite his efforts and a promising position at third after the 17th hole, a risky play on the par-5 18th seeking an eagle led to a bogey, ultimately placing him behind Ireland’s Keith Crawley.”The fast greens here are a stark contrast to what we have back home, and I struggled with my putting today,” Omar Khalid said. He finished with rounds of 75, 76, and 75 in the 54-hole championship, which ranks among the major amateur events in the region. Last year, he finished sixth at the same event.

The young golfer’s journey in the tournament was marked by ups and downs, starting the final round with early bogeys on holes 1 and 3. However, he quickly recovered, making birdies on holes 4, 6, and 7, finishing the front nine at an even par of 36. The back nine proved more challenging, particularly with a double bogey on the 10th hole, but Omar Khalid managed a birdie on the 14th to close with a 39.

Omar Khalid, who holds the distinction of being the youngest ever national amateur champion of Pakistan, displayed his burgeoning talent against a backdrop of challenging conditions on the wind-swept, 7500-yard course of the Doha Golf Club.Calum Fitzgerald of England, despite a final round of 76, clinched the championship title and earned an entry into the Qatar Masters, a coveted European Tour event.