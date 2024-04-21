Pakistan dispatches 8th shipment of humanitarian assistance for Gaza

Pakistan dispatched the eighth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza on Sunday, reaffirming the country’s ongoing commitment to supporting the oppressed Palestinians.

According to a news release, the consignment comprises 350 tonnes of aid, including medicines, hygiene kits, female dignity kits, dry ration, ready-to-eat food, jerry cans and tents.

The shipment is destined to reach Said Port, Egypt, for further distribution to the people of Gaza.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation coordinated to send another commercial cargo ship for the 8th tranche of relief assistance.

Additional Foreign Secretary Ahmed Amjad Ali, Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie, the representatives of Al Khidmat Foundation, senior officials of the NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and armed forces attended the send-off ceremony at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) in Karachi.