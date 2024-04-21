Sunday, April 21, 2024
Pakistan-Iran to work together to solve menace of terrorism, other challenges: Mohsin Naqvi

Iranian envoy discusses details of President Raisi’s visit with Interior Minister

Our Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the latter’s office to discuss arrangements for President Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming official visit to Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed details of proposed agreements, which would be considered and finalised during the visit of the President of Iran.

President Raisi is scheduled to undertake his three-day visit to Pakistan starting from tomorrow (Monday).

The Iranian ambassador congratulated Naqvi on assuming the post of interior minister and appreciated his performance as caretaker chief minister of Punjab, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. “You completed public projects at an extraordinary speed during your tenure as chief minister,” the ministry said this while quoting the Iranian envoy.

The minister termed the Iranian President’s visit very important, in the context of the regional situation and said that the visit would be a milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

“We have to work together to solve the menace of terrorism and other challenges” said Naqvi adding that Pak-Iran relations span over decades and Pakistan values brotherly relations with Iran.  He said that there was a need to promote cooperation for lasting peace and stability in the region.

