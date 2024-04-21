The Gulf War, fought from 1990 to 1991, stemmed from Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, prompting international condemnation and military intervention led by a coalition of nations, primarily the United States. This conflict marked a turning point in modern warfare, showcasing the effectiveness of precision airstrikes and coalition-based military operations. Its significance lies in reshaping geopolitics in the Middle East, leading to increased U.S. military presence in the region and setting the stage for subsequent conflicts and instability. The Gulf War also highlighted the importance of international alliances and diplomacy in addressing regional security threats, echoing in ongoing tensions and interventions in the region today.