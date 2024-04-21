Police launch investigation after two bodies found

Rawalpindi/islamabad - An investigation has been launched by police after two bodies were found from different areas of the capital city, informed sources on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the limits of Police Station (PS) Industrial Zone (commonly known as I-9) after the bullet-riddled body of a girl was found, they said. Also, police found another dead body of a 30-year-old man, Hamza, hanging from a ceiling fan in a room rented in Awan Town, the precinct of PS Khanna, sources said.

Both the bodies were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. The investigators of Homicide Investigation Units (HIUs) established crime scenes, collected evidence, and CCTV footage and have launched an investigation.

According to police spokesman Taqi Jawad, the investigators are busy identifying the body of the female found within the limits of PS Industrial Area. He added that CCTV footage from the crime scene has been obtained.

Commenting on the second case, he said that the body of the 30-year-old man, Hamza, was recovered from a room he rented in Awan Town. Initially, it was found that the man ended his life by hanging with a ceiling fan. However, police are probing the case from various angles to ascertain the real facts.

In Rawalpindi, street crime is up as armed dacoits intercepted a man, namely Khurram Ijaz, at 11 am outside the office of Rescue 1122 at Rawal Road and snatched a motorcycle, mobile phone, and laptop from him at gunpoint. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to flee from the scene. Similarly, a gang of armed dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on the family of a female journalist in Awan Market of Khayaban e Sir Syed, controlled by PS Pirwadhai. According to details, a female journalist was busy shopping with her family in Awan Market when a gang of dacoits pounced upon them to snatch mobiles and cash. However, a young man foiled the dacoity bid, upon which the dacoits started firing and fled from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and recorded statements of victims. Further investigation was ongoing.