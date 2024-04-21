Sunday, April 21, 2024
Police vehicle escapes bomb blast in Bannu

Web Desk
4:23 PM | April 21, 2024
National

Police vehicle narrowly escaped an attempted explosive blast attack in Torka Bazaar Bannu.

As per details, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed said that an explosive device planted by unknown assailants detonated before the vehicle arrived.

The device was planted near Akhoondan Sorani in Torka Bazaar, but it exploded before the police vehicle reached the spot, foiling chances of any potential damage or casualties, no damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

Earlier today, at least two Customs officials were killed and two were injured in a firing incident near Parking Plaza in DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire as the Customs officials were targeted near Parking Plaza. ARY News’ DSNG vehicle also came under the fire, luckily the staff remained safe.

The attackers escaped the scene after the shooting incident. The bodies and injured were moved to the District HQ Hospital.

Mother attempts suicide along with her children in Punjab

On 18 April, at least four Customs officials were killed in a firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan.

Last month, at least two soldiers of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in DI Khan suicide attack.

