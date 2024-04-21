Policeman martyred, two robbers killed in Baghbanpura gun battle

LAHORE - A police constable was martyred while another wounded and two alleged robbers were killed in a gun battle in Baghbanpura area on Saturday, police said. According to officials, Consta­bles Ali Raza, Imran Haider and Dildar Hussain were on patrol on the GT Road in Mominpura when they stopped two suspi­cious motorcyclists who were riding the bike without number plate. The motorcyclists opened straight fire on the police team. As a result, Constable Haider re­ceived bullet in the stomach and martyred on the spot while Con­stable Hussain was also shot in the stomach twice. The police­men retaliated immediately and shot dead both the robbers on the spot. The injured constable was shifted to Shalimar Hospi­tal by police and the motorcycle and a pistol were also taken into custody from the crime scene. Further investigation was un­derway. Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for martyred constable Imran Haider of Lahore Police were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday. In­spector General of Police Dr. Us­man Anwar, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Investiga­tions Zeeshan Asghar, senior officers and police personnel attended the funeral prayers. Constable Imran Haider, posted at Baghbanpura Police Station, embraced martyrdom dur­ing fire exchange with dacoits. CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred constable and prayers were offered for the departed soul. A police contingent salut­ed the body of the martyr. The CCPO offered condolences to the bereaved family. The mar­tyred constable belonged to Awan Dhai, Batapur area of La­hore and he survived by his wife and eight children. The CCPO issued directions for best treat­ment of Head Constable Dildar Hussain, who was injured dur­ing the encounter with dacoits. He emphasised the responsibil­ity of Lahore Police for welfare of Constable Imran Haider’s family and promised full care and support. He reaffirmed the commitment that Constable Im­ran Haider’s family would not be left alone and the depart­ment would continue to look after their well-being diligently.

CM PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRED POLICE CONSTABLE

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a glowing tribute to the Punjab police constable Imran Haider, who embraced martyrdom in an en­counter with bandits in Bagh­banpura. In her message, the CM said that Shaheed constable Imran Haider had made Punjab police proud. She offered con­dolences and expressed sympa­thies with the bereaved family.

The chief minister highlighted that those who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty live for­ever. She also directed to pro­vide best medical aid to injured constable Dildar.