Policeman martyred, two robbers killed in Baghbanpura gun battle

LAHORE - A police constable was martyred while another wounded and two alleged robbers were killed in a gun battle in Baghbanpura area on Saturday, police said. According to officials, Constables Ali Raza, Imran Haider and Dildar Hussain were on patrol on the GT Road in Mominpura when they stopped two suspicious motorcyclists who were riding the bike without number plate. The motorcyclists opened straight fire on the police team. As a result, Constable Haider received bullet in the stomach and martyred on the spot while Constable Hussain was also shot in the stomach twice. The policemen retaliated immediately and shot dead both the robbers on the spot. The injured constable was shifted to Shalimar Hospital by police and the motorcycle and a pistol were also taken into custody from the crime scene. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for martyred constable Imran Haider of Lahore Police were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday. Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Investigations Zeeshan Asghar, senior officers and police personnel attended the funeral prayers. Constable Imran Haider, posted at Baghbanpura Police Station, embraced martyrdom during fire exchange with dacoits. CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred constable and prayers were offered for the departed soul. A police contingent saluted the body of the martyr. The CCPO offered condolences to the bereaved family. The martyred constable belonged to Awan Dhai, Batapur area of Lahore and he survived by his wife and eight children. The CCPO issued directions for best treatment of Head Constable Dildar Hussain, who was injured during the encounter with dacoits. He emphasised the responsibility of Lahore Police for welfare of Constable Imran Haider’s family and promised full care and support. He reaffirmed the commitment that Constable Imran Haider’s family would not be left alone and the department would continue to look after their well-being diligently.
CM PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRED POLICE CONSTABLE
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a glowing tribute to the Punjab police constable Imran Haider, who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with bandits in Baghbanpura. In her message, the CM said that Shaheed constable Imran Haider had made Punjab police proud. She offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
The chief minister highlighted that those who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty live forever. She also directed to provide best medical aid to injured constable Dildar.