Polish envoy opens Roots Millennium Campus in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan, His Excellency Maciej Pisarski, and Madame, along with Guest of Honour Pakistan’s Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman, inaugurated the iconic purpose-built Roots Millennium Campus at Multi Gardens B-17, Islamabad, spread over 4 acres of thematic wonderland. This was followed by the celebration of the Pakistan-Poland Cultural and Friendship Festival, as per a press release. Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Engr. Anna Faisal, COO Abid Hussain, Director Operations & Development Brig. (R) Khurram Nazir Mirza, Director Community Mrs. Sabina Zakir, Director Education Erum Atif, and Principal Roots Millennium B-17 Campus Mrs. Afshan Imran graced the occasion. The Chief Guest, Ambassador of Poland H.E. Maciej Pisarski, and Guest of Honour Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman unveiled the Inaugural Plaque. The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan, is expanding nationwide with purpose-built iconic campuses and award-winning academic choices, qualifications, and curriculum under the dynamic leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI. The Flagship Roots Millennium School B-17, Islamabad Campus boasts state-of-the-art facilities meeting international standards, serving the residents of B-17 Multi Gardens society. Ambassador H.E. Maciej Pisarski and Guest of Honours were given a tour of the campus, showcasing various departments, classrooms, and facilities including FIFA Certified Futsal grounds, Knowledge Park Library, ICT, Robotics, STM and digital labs, Activity Gym, language and reading rooms, Laboratories, Cafeteria, and a world-class forum Auditorium. Roots Millennium School B-17 Multi Gardens Campus pays homage to the heroic legacy of Air Commodore Wadysaw Józef Marian Turowicz, a Polish-Pakistani War Veteran, and Hero, who contributed significantly to the establishment and advancement of Pakistan Air Force. Polish Ambassador, H.E. Maciej Pisarski, emphasized the importance of education as an investment in the future of the country and highlighted the extensive bilateral cooperation between Poland and Pakistan.

In his welcome speech, Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests and reiterated The Millennium Education’s commitment to providing quality education and developing essential skills in students to tackle 21st-century challenges confidently.