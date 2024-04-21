Presiding officer of PP-149 gets Form-45 signed from polling agents before time

The presiding officer of a polling station stands accused of prematurely obtaining signatures on Form-45 from polling agents before the conclusion of voting.

In a contentious turn of events at the polling station No 127 in Lahore's PP-149 constituency, allegations of pre-poll rigging have surfaced.

It has been reported that the presiding officer also admitted procuring signatures on Form-45 from polling agents.

When questioned about the early signing, the presiding officer cited time-saving measure as the rationale behind the action.

Tension escalated as scuffle broke out between the presiding officer and supporters of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Hafiz Zeeshan, the candidate representing SIC, vehemently denounced the actions as pre-poll rigging. In protest, Zeeshan and his supporters staged a sit-in at the polling station.



